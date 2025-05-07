Coldstream sending out property tax notices by Friday

Photo: Castanet file photo Property tax notices will be sent out by Friday.

The District of Coldstream will mail out property tax notices by Friday, ahead of the potential Canada Post strike later this month.

Coldstream says the property tax due date remains July 2 and will not be altered in the event of a strike.

Property owners are also encouraged to avoid mailing payments. Instead, tax bills can be paid though residents personal financial institutions, in-person at the municipal office, 9901 Kalamalka Road or online.

Both side of the property tax notice should be reviewed along with the accompanying brochure.

Any questions can be directed to the district by calling 250-545-5304 or emailing [email protected].