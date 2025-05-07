Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill moves onto running portion of Brazil Ultra Tri 2025 Deca

Photo: Facebook Vernon's Shanda Hill has completed the swimming and cycling portions of the Brazil Ultra Tri 2025 Deca.

Shanda Hill has completed the cycling portion of the Brazil Ultra Tri 2025 Deca.

In the past five days, the Vernon ultra athlete has completed 38 kilometres of swimming and 1,800 kilometres of cycling.

She will now begin the last leg of the race: a 422 kilometre run.

A Deca race is the equivalent of 10 iron distance races.

Hill's manager, Jacs has accompanied her to the Brazilian event and is regularly posting comments and videos on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

“Being personally involved in Shanda’s race and only sleeping a couple of hours a night, I thought it would be absolutely draining. And yes, working 21 hours a day is exhausting. But the truth is, I don’t feel drained. In fact, it’s the opposite. I feel more alive. I think I’m starting to understand why Shanda loves this so much,” Jacs posted.

“Now I truly understand why Shanda and the other athletes call this their Ultra Family. Everyone here is going through something that feels almost like a shared trauma. There is joy, there are tears, and those emotions are amplified by the extreme fatigue and the intense physical and mental demands of this race. I’ve felt it myself. One moment I feel like I’m on top of the world, and seconds later something small can feel completely overwhelming. But through it all, there is always someone close by who gets it. Someone who will hold you up during your darkest moments and celebrate your highs with just as much heart.”

As of Wednesday afternoon Vernon time, Hill was in third place overall. She is the only female in the competition.

Because the Deca is a continuous race, the timer does not stop until the finish line is crossed. So the more downtime an athlete takes, the more time is recorded when they complete the event.

Jacs said Shanda has been operating on just a couple hours of sleep, if that.

“One of the comments on Shanda’s stories yesterday said it best. These athletes are not really here to compete against one another. They are here to collectively challenge the limits of what humans are capable of. That thought has stayed with me. It’s made me reflect on what we are all capable of when we stop holding back. Have you reached your full potential? Are you living as a participant, or simply watching from the sidelines? I’ve had to face those questions myself, and I can tell you, it’s emotional,” Jacs wrote.