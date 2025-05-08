Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store stocking up items for the summer fire season

Photo: BCWS Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store operator Gena Barzan is prepping for the upcoming wildfire season.

Gena Barzan has been in the Okanagan region long enough to know the high potential for summer wildfires in the area.

Barzan, who operates the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, is already gathering supplies in preparation of a potential summer of fire and smoke.

For years, Barzan has been active in helping during disasters such as wildfires. She has personally delivered much-needed supplies into fire zones — with permission — for humans and animals alike.

So with one eye on the future, Barzan is seeking monetary and material donations so she can stock up for a summer fire season, something that has become the norm in the Thompson-Okanagan-Shuswap region.

Barzan said monetary donations help the most as they allow for the purchase of the most needed items.

She said items like fire extinguishers, water pumps and other not-so-common items are requested but rarely donated.

Monetary support also allows the auxiliary to act quickly and replenish certain supplies when they are running low.

E-transfers can be made to [email protected]. The donations are accepted under the umbrella of the Horse Protection Society of B.C.

Chasers Bottle Depot will also accept bottles on behalf of the thrift store. Those wishing to donate will just need to mention the thrift store when dropping off bottles and cans.

While cash is preferred, Barzan said material donations are also happily accepted. Items such as cat and dog food and plastic animal crates of all sizes are needed.

“We are starting to stock up on pet food for sure,” she said. “Cans preferably, or smaller bags of cat and dog food.”

Barzan small pop-up tents are also in demand as they can provide portable shade from the summer sun for displaced people and their pets.

And once again Barzan will be putting together what she calls “little disaster packs. They contain a soap, a washcloth, a bottle of water, a toothbrush, toothpaste and energy bar.”

The packs are handed to citizens whose lives have been disrupted by disaster and frontline workers such as firefighters.

“We hand a lot of them out,” said Barzan.

Material donations can be dropped off at the store, 3100a 29 Ave., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 .m. To 2 p.m.

The auxiliary also gets paid for collecting old clothes – lots of old clothes.

A full trailer can net several thousand dollars for the auxiliary that ships the clothes to the Lower Mainland. Once there, the clothes are sorted with the better items being distributed to the homeless community. The remaining items then go through a recycling process so the material can be used again.

According to the province, fire forecasters expect warmer-than-usual temperatures in the coming weeks. There's also the potential for above-average precipitation over Coastal and Central B.C. which could help mitigate drying impacts of warmer temperatures and continue to promote early green up of vegetation.

May and June are typically the rainiest months in the B.C. Interior. The amount and duration of rain events during this period will influence the length and intensity of the core wildfire season.