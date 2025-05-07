City of Vernon opens survey for input on upcoming budget

Photo: Castanet file photo City hall is looking for feedback as it begins to plan for next year's budget.

The City of Vernon is looking for feedback ahead of 2026 budget planning.

Residents are asked to complete an online survey, giving input on the city’s financial planning.

The survey asks residents about their level of support for various city services and what they would like to see prioritized in next year’s budget.

The survey also asks residents if they’d be willing to pay more user fees to maintain or improve existing services like facility rentals and recreation programs.

Residents are asked, if the city considers reducing/eliminating some services how should they decide what’s cut. Options include postponing infrastructure or capital projects, cutting less-essential services, and/or cut services that could be delivered through modern technology.

Survey responses will be accepted from now until May 26 , either online or in-person at City Hall.

Participants who include their email will be entered to a win a $150 gift card to a local Vernon business of their choosing.