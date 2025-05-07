Vernon RCMP bring in Emergency Response Team, crisis negotiator to end stand off after man runs into creek

Photo: File photo Stand off on OKIB land ended peacefully Tuesday.

A suspect found himself up the creek with nowhere to go in a failed attempt to escape law enforcement on Okanagan Indian Band land.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said on Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m., the RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Service Officer was investigating a report of suspicious person on Westside Road.

“The officer came across what appeared to be a temporary camp in a wooded area near Bonneau Road and while inspecting the camp, the officer discovered two firearms in plain view,” Terleski said in a press release. “The firearms were secured and while the officer was assessing the area, a male suspect returned to the camp and upon seeing the officer, quickly fled.”

After a brief foot chase, the suspect jumped into a nearby creek and perched himself on a log in the middle of the fast-moving water to avoid capture.

Terleski said given the heightened risk, members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, police dog services and a crisis negotiator were brought in to assist in safely resolving the situation.

“With the man refusing to come to shore, police contained the area and eventually negotiated a peaceful surrender,” Terleski said.

The 35-year old man remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.