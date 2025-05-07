City of Vernon urging residents to take action and be prepared for an emergency

Photo: BCWS file photo The City of Vernon wants to remind the community to take proactive steps to prepare in case of an emergency such as wildfires, floods or other situations.

Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere – often without warning.

This annual awareness campaign is part of Emergency Preparedness Week and is an opportunity for individuals and families to set aside time to make a plan, gather emergency supplies and understand the risks specific to our region.

Predator Ridge siren & Alert Ready testing

Today at 1:55 p.m., the Alert Ready Emergency Alert System will be tested province-wide, sending notifications across televisions, radios, and compatible cell phones to ensure the system is functioning as intended.

At the same time, the city will be testing its emergency siren in the Predator Ridge area, which will sound for approximately three minutes, alternating between high and low-pitch tones.

This siren is part of the city’s initiative to improve communication during wildfire evacuations. No action is required from the public during the siren test.

How to prepare

The city is encouraging everyone to take some time to consider their household readiness, and take some additional steps to be better prepared.

Emergency preparedness begins with three simple steps:

Know the risks that are specific to our community and region

Make a plan with everyone in your household

Prepare an emergency kit with items such as food, water, medications and important documents. Ensure your kit is easily accessible and can sustain your family and pets for at least 72 hours.

Specific actions people can do now to be better prepared include:

Make a list of important items that you would take with you if you were evacuated.

Familiarize yourself with the additional living expenses clause in your insurance to understand the supports available if you are evacuated.

Set up the BC Services Card App on your mobile device to help facilitate access to Emergency Support Services if required.

Sign up for Alertable and follow City of Vernon.

To learn more about emergency preparedness plans and what other steps residents can take, visit PreparedBC.ca or Getprepared.gc.ca.