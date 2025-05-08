70 cadets participated in a summer biathlon event at the Vernon Military Camp

Photo: Wayne Emde Marksmanship is an integral part of cadet training and the summer biathlon uses the same targets and scoring as the traditional winter biathlon.

Cadets traded skis for running shoes Saturday as 70 youths descended on the Vernon Military Camp for a summer biathlon competition.

The event is similar to a winter biathlon except instead of skiing to their shooting stations, participants ran.

Participants ran a loop and show their marksmanship through target practice using air rifles.

Cadets competed as individuals and groups.

Cpt. Fiona Milne said that the summer biathlon made the sport more accessible to the cadets because it did not require the skiing equipment and access to certified ranges that winter biathlons do.