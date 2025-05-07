Lt. Col. Wade Peters taking over as commander of the BC Dragoons in Vernon and Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Emde Reviewing Officer Col. Paul Lindsay, Commander of 39 Canadian Brigade Group, passes the Regimental Guidon to newly appointed Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Wade Peters, while outgoing Commanding Officer Lt. Col Trevor Waasga looks on.

The BC Dragoons have a new commander.

On the weekend, the British Columbia Dragoons performed a Change of Command Ceremony at the Vernon Military Camp where the command of the regiment was passed from Lt. Col. Trevor Waaga to Lt. Col. Wade Peters.

And as if running a military unit wasn't challenging enough, Waaga took command of the army reserve regiment based in Kelowna and Vernon during the COVID pandemic.

At the ceremony, Waaga was praised for guiding the unit through the COVID restrictions.

Along with members of the BC Dragoons, newly elected Members of Parliament Mel Arnold, who is starting his third term as MP, and Scott Anderson, who is starting his first term as Vernon-Lake Country-Monahsee MP, were also in attendance.

Anderson served in the Dragoons for many years and reached the rank of captain.

Honourary Colonel Ross Grimmer was also in attendance.

The Vernon Army Camp was established in 1912 shortly after the formation of the 30th B.C. Horse regiment. It was used as an annual summer training camp for both cavalry and infantry militia.

The camp is also used for training military cadets, a practice that began more than 70 years ago. Aside from having to shutter the camp during COVID, it has had youths train at the DND facility every year since 1949.

Originally, the camp was for army cadets, but in more recent times the gates have been opened to all branches of the cadet program.

Each year, the camp welcomes hundreds of youths who spend from two to six weeks at the Vernon facility.

It has had numerous cadets go on to long military careers, with a few making the rank of general.

The most well known camp alumni is actor and marijuana advocate Tommy Chong.

For three summers in the 1950s, Chong marched proudly in an army uniform through the Vernon military camp.

- with files from Wayne Emde