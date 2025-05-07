Biker puts out abandoned fire near Vernon

Leia Morris

A small fire found up at Becker Lake east of Vernon is prompting a reminder on campfire responsibility.

A video from Leia Morris, posted on Facebook, shows what appears to be an abandoned campfire smouldering and emitting smoke. Morris said her husband found and extinguished the fire Monday evening while on a bike ride at Becker Lake.

While there’s currently no open burning fire bans in place for the Kamloops Fire Centre, people should still exercise caution.

According to the province, a campfire must be fully extinguished with ashes cool to the touch before leaving the area for any amount of time.

People having a campfire are required to have at least eight litres of water or a shovel on them at all times while the fire is burning.

The fire must also have a fuel break and the area cleared of debris.

The Vernon municipality uses the Fintry station to determine its fire danger warning rating. As of May 6 the danger rating is at a three, or moderate, on a scale of five with five being extreme.