Concerns about Greater Vernon Water system raised in supply report to RDOS

Photo: RDNO Aberdeen, Haddo and Grizzly Lakes make up the Duteau Creek Reservoir, which partially supplies Greater Vernon Water.

A report on the health of the Greater Vernon Water (GVW) supply raises staff concerns about future water security.

The report, being presented to the Regional District of North Okanagan on Wednesday, provides a summary of GVW water licences and a brief overview of water concerns.

One concern is how much water planned future development may require, and how factors like climate change or water conservation efforts might impact accessible water amounts.

Other notable concerns include water storage available to customers being reduced by about 7,191 millilitres per year when accounting for operational and environmental flow needs. The report states amounts in the Aberdeen Plateau Reservoirs are effectively reduced from 18,291 millilitres down to 11,100 millilitres.

Building up access to that water could also be quite costly. Once the Canoe Bay Pump Station is completed in approximately 2026, GVW infrastructure will have access to 63 per cent of total water-licenced volumes. Access to the remaining 39 per cent requires significant infrastructure upgrades.

The broader impacts of these concerns remain unknown and the report noted they are beyond staff expertise and capacity to identify. The report gave two options for digging deeper, both of which would need to be added to the 2026 budget.

The first is to update the Master Water Plan. The previous MWP was created in 2017, and provides direction for long-term regional water system planning.

The second is a detailed water capacity study assessing concerns.

Zee Marcolin, general manager of utilities, said there’s enough concern to require a “good look” at water. She said there’s still time — 50 years plus — but looking at concerns now could help avoid nasty surprises down the road.

The water report will be before the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee on Wednesday, where municipal leaders from Vernon, Coldstream and Areas B and C will be able to discuss and ask staff questions.

The full report can be read online here.