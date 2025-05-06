Vernon RCMP looking for witness after cyclist and SUV collide on Highway 97

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vernon RCMP police cruiser pictured in August 2024.

Mounties are asking the public for information after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 north of Vernon yesterday.

Vernon RCMP say at about 2:30 p.m. on May 5, emergency personnel responded to report of a cyclist struck near Swan Lake Market and Garden.

An investigation found a white Honda Accord was travelling southbound when a cyclist tried crossing the vehicle and rode in front of the vehicle. The driver was unable to avoid a collision and the cyclist was transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

RCMP are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage to contact the RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-6741.