Lower Vernon Creek sees 50,000 salmon fry released to bring sockeye back to the Okanagan

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Elders caylx, Robert Armstrong (left in plaid) and Pauline Archachan-Gregoire (centre), blessing the ceremonial fry release.

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band were at Marshall Fields in Vernon on Tuesday for the third annual salmon fry release in that location.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) is releasing about 5.25 million salmon fry into various waterways throughout the region – 50,000 sockeye salmon fry were released into Lower Vernon creek. It's an amount on the lower end of releases, but determined based on available spawning grounds for when adult salmon return.

About 100 school children attended the ceremonial release which opened with speeches from newly elected Okanagan Indian Band Chief Dan Wilson and Vernon city councillor Teresa Durning.

OKIB elders Pauline Archachan-Gregoire and caylx, Richard Armstrong then led a blessing in the nsyixcen language.

Archachan-Gregoire, speaking for the first time an ONA fry release in this location, encouraged children to come closer and addressed them directly, with help from Armstrong who translated her speech into English.

“Grandma says remember you’re the ones that are upfront and first,” said Archachan-Gregoire, translated by Armstrong.

“That’s what we’re here to do, pray for the water and the fish and all of us. You guys are our future leaders.”

Archachan-Gregoire and Armstrong asked for legendary leader Coyote and the creator to help the fish go back to the ocean and return to the area.

Salmon fry released in the Lower Vernon Creek will make their way into Okanagan Lake where they’ll stay for their first year before heading to the coast. Adult salmon should make their way back to the creek of entry at about the four year mark.

The ONA fry release is part of a long term program to restore the historical range of Sockeye in the upper Okanagan watershed, Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake systems, and a region of the Columbia River Basin.

The ONA has been conducting releases for 21 years, it’s part of a commitment to nurture healthy salmon populations while honouring the importance of culture and knowledge.