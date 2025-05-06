Tax bills being mailed out early due amid potential Canada Post strike: City of Armstrong

Photo: City of Armstrong Tax bills are due July 2 for Armstrong property owners.

Property tax bills for Armstrong residents are being mailed out early ahead of the potential Canada Post strike expected later this month, and the city says due dates will be enforced.

The City of Armstrong says notices will start being sent out next week to ensure timely delivery.

“In light of the predicted postal service disruption, the city is strongly encouraging residents to avoid mailing payments this year,” says the city in a news release.

“The property tax due date remains firm on July 2, 2025, and penalties will apply to any payments not received by this date—regardless of postmark or mailing delays.”

People can pay taxes through in person payments at City Hall (cash, cheques or debit), by dropping cheques only into the secure dropbox outside City Hall, or online/in-person at residents own banks.

People who need more information or help can contact City Hall at 250-546-3023.