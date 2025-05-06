Newest military search and rescue aircraft in Vernon, Kelowna for test flights

Photo: Ben Low-On Royal Canadian Armed forces were in the Okanagan yesterday, testing it's newest fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.

The Royal Canadian Armed Forces’ newest fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft was at the Vernon Airport Monday for test flights.

The Department of National Defence says callsign SNAK504 was in the Okanagan on Monday conducting an aircraft commander check ride, which was completing a series of daytime and nighttime search and rescue scenarios.

People throughout the Okanagan may have seen the aircraft as its flight path took the plane from Vernon over Okanagan Lake down to Kelowna.

DND says the aircraft brings modern avionics, mission systems, and state-of-the-art sensors to the RCAF’s existing SAR capabilities in the area.

The CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft from 19 Wing Comox officially entered service on May 1, before coming to the Okanagan for testing May 5. The aircraft has since returned to Comox.

The 19 Wing Comox is stationed on Vancouver Island and carries out search and rescue from the B.C.-Washington border to the Yukon, and from the Rocky Mountains to 1,200 kilometres out into the Pacific Ocean.

Crews also keep watch over the Pacific Ocean, looking for illegal fishing, human trafficking, drugs and pollution.