Vernon landlord ordered to pay $17,500 to tenants

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Venron landlord must pay $17,500 to former tenants.

A Vernon landlord must pay their former tenants $17,500 after failing to overturn a Residential Tenancy Branch penalty.

On June 16, 2022, landlords Duc Lu and Phuong Trinh served the tenants of their Vernon rental home with a two-month notice to end the tenancy so one of their mothers could occupy the rental.

The tenants disputed the notice and in November 2022 the two parties came to a settlement agreement where the tenants would leave the property by Dec. 31, 2022. Tenants also agreed to pay two months of rent owed to their landlords for a total of $2,700.

According to court documents, the tenants left the property as agreed, but the landlord's mother did not move into the rental until almost nine months later, at the end of August 2023.

In a written decision on Dec. 7, 2023, a Residential Tenancy Branch arbitrator found the landlords did not comply with the reasons for ending tenancy.

Lu and Trinh claimed there were extenuating circumstances, and alleged the tenants left the house with extensive damage requiring $140,000 of repair.

“The landlord provided insufficient evidence that Tenant caused $140,000 worth of damage to the rental unit and I find it more likely that the landlord took the opportunity created by having to do some repairs, to spend five months doing major renovations,” reads court documents.

They also argued their mother needed to stay in Vancouver to see a doctor who spoke Vietnamese, but the arbitrator found that family in Vernon could have acted as translators.

The landlords were ordered to pay tenants 12 times the monthly rent due during the tenancy, and their security deposit plus filing fees, all totalling $17,500.

Lu and Trinh applied for a decision review, which was dismissed, and then petitioned the courts that the arbitrator's decision was unreasonable.

In a May 2 decision, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson found the unnamed arbitrator did not perfectly summarize the evidence and positions of the landlords, but their decision was not unreasonable.

“From my review of the decision as a whole, this is not a case where the Arbitrator failed to either properly interpret or to appreciate the purpose of the legislation. Rather, the arbitrator did not accept the Landlords’ explanations,” reads Wilson’s decision.

The petition was dismissed and the tenants awarded court costs.