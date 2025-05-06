'Walk with Your Doc' coming to Vernon Polson Park

Photo: Vernon Active Health 'Walk With Your Doc' is coming to Polson Park

Doctors of BC is hosting the Walk With Your Doc event in Vernon for the third year.

The walk brings together health care professionals and community members to promote the importance of daily physical activity.

This year's event will include several physicians from Main Street Medical Clinic, as well as Penny Trudel from Starting Block and Gil Baron from Kintec will also be in attendance.

“We do a little short talk on the benefits of walking for your health and just the simplicity of doing that,” said Tasha Gange, practice improvement coach with Doctors of BC.

The event is on May. 15 from 12 until 1 p.m. at Polson Park. More information can be found here.