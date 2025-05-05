Armstrong will test its emergency notification system tomorrow

Photo: City of Armstrong Armstrong residents are encouraged to sign up for Alertable to stay informed on emergency situations.

The City of Armstrong will test its Alertable system tomorrow at 2 p.m. as part of emergency preparedness week from May 4 to 10.

The city is reminding residents to connect to the Alertable which is Armstrong’s official emergency notification system.

“Emergencies can happen in seconds. Being informed and prepared ahead of time can make all

the difference,” said Warren Smith, manager of community services. “We encourage everyone to sign up for Alertable and participate in our system test on May 6.”

Tuesday’s test is to ensure residents are receiving notifications properly and contact methods are set up correctly.

People can choose to get alerts via smartphone apps, text message, email, phone calls, social media or home smart speakers.

The public can sign up for Alertable online here.