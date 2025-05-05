257979
262517
Vernon News  

Armstrong will test its emergency notification system tomorrow

Emergency test tomorrow

- | Story: 548651

The City of Armstrong will test its Alertable system tomorrow at 2 p.m. as part of emergency preparedness week from May 4 to 10.

The city is reminding residents to connect to the Alertable which is Armstrong’s official emergency notification system.

“Emergencies can happen in seconds. Being informed and prepared ahead of time can make all

the difference,” said Warren Smith, manager of community services. “We encourage everyone to sign up for Alertable and participate in our system test on May 6.”

Tuesday’s test is to ensure residents are receiving notifications properly and contact methods are set up correctly.

People can choose to get alerts via smartphone apps, text message, email, phone calls, social media or home smart speakers.

The public can sign up for Alertable online here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


255736


Real Estate
5141814
111-2629 Cornwall Drive
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$799,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


251073


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Zurich
Zurich Shuswap BC SPCA >


262501


TheTango.net
Nostalgia '90's, 00's

Nostalgia '90's, 00's

Galleries | May 05, 2025
The Tango

LeBron James won't attend the Met Gala

Showbiz | May 05, 2025
The Tango

Close call

Must Watch | May 05, 2025
The Tango

Dog has existential crisis

Must Watch | May 05, 2025
The Tango

Time changes everything

Galleries | May 05, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
260515