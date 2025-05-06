North Okanagan Friendship Centre honour Red Dress Day with ceremony

Ben Low-On

The North Okanagan Friendship Services Society held a ceremony on Monday for Red Dress Day.

The national day of awareness, May 5, honours missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Canada.

“These types of things and general awareness will bring more people to justice,” said Alyssa Miller with NOYSS.

“We can come together as a community and allow everybody to come and pay an honour or a respect for the day."

A smudging ceremony was held as well as a prayer given by a local elder. Miller told Castanet gatherings like these help people learn about missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“This region is not the only place that are facing these types of injustices. I think of the peace region, I think of Manitoba and Saskatchewan,” said Miller.

Miller added that Indigenous Women living on reserves within those two provinces are more at risk due to the isolation there.

According to Amnesty International, Indigenous women and girls represent approximately 24 per cent of all homicide victims. Over 60 per cent of Indigenous women have also experienced physical or sexual violence.

“Red Dress Day matters because it makes the invisible visible. It forces this country to confront the truth. It reminds us that every single life matters, that these lives still matter, and we will never stop fighting for justice,” said the organization.

Along with ceremonies like these, the friendship centre provides health and social programs for the North Okanagan community.