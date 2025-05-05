North Okanagan engineer has registration cancelled, barred from reapplying

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Engineer admitted to several instances of wrongdoing, one being the sewage system plans had horizontal separation distance from Okanagan Lake less than industry standards.

The provincial governing body of engineers have cancelled the professional registration of a North Okanagan engineer, and barred him from re-applying for registration at any point.

Richard Bartel’s registration was cancelled as of April 30 after Engineers and Geoscientists BC issued three citations for unprofessional work.

According to a disciplinary order issued on April 17, citations stem from sewage system work done in the Thompson-Okanagan, including in Vernon and Chase, at various times between 2014 and 2020.

Bartel admitted to allegations in all three citations, including telling clients that test pits had been excavated when that was not true.

At various points Bartel did not uphold standard practice, including assuring clients that construction and plans were consistent with standard practice when they were not.

Bartel also failed to conduct adequate site soil assessments at various points over the years.

Effective April 30, Bartel must limit his practice to projects he’s already working on and must not take new files or engineering work. He must also make reasonable arrangements to transfer ongoing files to other professional engineers.

Bartel must also pay $2,000 to Engineers and Geoscientists BC for legal and investigative costs of the citations.

The full decision can be read online.