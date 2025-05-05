Venron Ultra Athlete in third place at Brazil Ultra Tri Deca race

Photo: Facebook Ultra athlete Shanda Hill is pushing through pain to complete latest Deca.

Vernon Ultra Athlete Shanda Hill is currently in third place at the Brazil Ultra Tri 2025 Deca.

A Deca consists of 10 full Iron-distance triathlons and includes 38 kilometres of swimming, 1,800 kilometres of biking, and 422 kilometres of running.

Hill is currently about 850 kilometres into the cycling portion of the race, she's the only female entrant.

She started yesterday in a lot of pain and reached out to another professional athlete in Vernon, her long-time friend and mentor, Leah Goldstein. Goldstein suggested Hill adjust her seat, and the race physiotherapist applied tape to help alignment and treated her with acupuncture.

After beginning the day unsure if she could continue, Hill's discomfort disappeared and she was able to continue without Tylenol.

“She’s still dealing with a fair amount of chafing and pain, but she always prefers to avoid medication if possible, in the best interest and trust of her health,” said Hill’s manager Jacs on Facebook.

Jacs has joined Hill in Brazil and is providing first-hand updates on her progress. The pair slept for two hours yesterday before Hill started racing again and she encouraged Jacs to sleep for two hours longer.

“After doing almost a half marathon of running around trying to get Shanda everything she needed yesterday, it really takes a toll when you’re running on fumes,” said Jacs after getting four hours of sleep.

“I have a deep respect for the level of determination it takes for her to get back out there and just keep piling on the miles.”

While most other athletes slept, Hill kept packing on the kilometres.

Jacs said many people have been sending in questions for Hill and he encourages people to continue doing so.

“She actually had a lot of fun answering them. Her food yesterday mainly consisted of nuts. For lunch, she had beans, carrots, and rice, and for dinner, a wonderful pasta. She gets fed four times a day here, and she’s the only athlete who doesn’t eat meat, so they create a special meal just for her,” said Jacs in response to questions.

Hill is trying to set on a new record this year: the most iron-distance races completed in a single year.