Vernon RCMP investigate apparent attack in Vernon

Photo: FACEBOOK A Vernon video of an attack has gone viral.

Vernon RCMP confirmed Monday that officers are investigating reports of a weekend attack that was caught on video.

"The incident was reported to us and is under investigation," RCMP said in a statement Monday morning.

"No arrests have been made."

The incident gained widespread attention Sunday when it was posted to Vernon Rant and Rave, an online community group in the North Okanagan city.

In the video, it appears as though two people attack another who is left laying on the ground.

A red scooter appears to be pushed over nearby.

There's no context for the video, which was said to have been taken somewhere near Okanagan Landing Road.

Since gaining attention, however, the video has been removed from the page.

Admin for the page said that was not their intention.

"The recent viral post depicting cowardly two-on-one violence against a defenceless individual was removed by the original poster," an Alister James McLellan said in the Facebook post.

McLellan asked that any tips about who may have been involved be given to the RCMP.