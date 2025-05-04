Shanda Hill on the bike portion of Brazil Ultra Tri Deca

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Shanda Hill has completed 342km of the cycling portion in the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca

Shanda Hill has completed 342km of the bike ride portion in the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca.

This is Hill’s second Deca race of the year, she raced in the South Africa Deca earlier this year.

A Deca is 10 full Iron-distance triathlons. It includes a 38km swim, 1,800km on the bike, and a 422km run.

As of the time of publication, Hill currently sits in fourth place among an all-male lineup. She completed the swim portion in just over 18 hours.

Shanda has 1458km left in the cycling portion before taking on the 422km run. Her manager Jacs, said in a Facebook post that Shanda has been experiencing discomfort in her leg.

“She cranked out laps for about 90 minutes but then told me she was feeling sharp discomfort behind her knee in the same tendon that gave her trouble in Italy during the Triple Deca,” said Jacs.

“After pushing through for an hour and a half riding, she made the call to take another three hour break due to the pain,” Jacs added.

A post on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page added that Shanda is now in much better spirits after a long nap and seems ready to get moving again.

