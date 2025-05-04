Nominations being accepted for 2025 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletics Awards

Photo: Contributed VSS football coach Sean Smith (centre) receives Leadership in Sport award from Dan Currie of Tim Hortons (left) and Kevin Mitchell of the awards committee.

The Vernon community is invited to nominate local athletes for the 31st annual Tim Hortons Athletic Awards.

The awards have three different categories: Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, and the Leadership Award.

“It's an award that is very prestigious. If you happen to be one of the award winners, it means a lot to the person and the sport that they've been involved in,” said Ann Holmes with the awards committee.

In 2024, the Vernon Secondary School (VSS) junior and senior Panthers football teams shared the Team of the Year award. Lillian Marchand was named Athlete of the Year after her season in Brazilian jiu jitsu.

The Leadership Award went to VSS football coach Sean Smith.

Nominations can be submitted here or by calling 250-308-1558 until May. 20 at 6 p.m. Nominators are encouraged to provide background on the candidate and why they should win an award.