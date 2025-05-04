Rural Economic Development Service buys tractor for Regional District of North Okanagan park

Photo: RDNO The Rural Economic Development Service has funded the purchase a new Kubota tractor for the snc?cma?qtn Agricultural Park.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) said in a press release that the versatile tractor will be a game-changer for the park, assisting with essential tasks that would otherwise require a third-party contractor.

“This will be an invaluable addition to the park. It will assist with scheduled projects and grounds maintenance at the park and be available to help the small-scale farmers on site,” said Bob Fleming, chair of the Electoral Area Advisory Committee.

Amanda Shatzko, Electoral Area C Director, added, “The purchase of this tractor marks a key step in growing our local agricultural economy. It will support farmers, enhance community garden projects, and lay the groundwork for farm-to-school programs that connect our youth directly to the land. This investment reflects our commitment to sustainable food systems, regional self-reliance, and long-term economic development in the North Okanagan.”

The Rural Economic Development Service service supports projects that foster economic growth within RDNO Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, and F.

For more information and updates on the snc?cma?qtn Agricultural Park, click here.

To learn more about the Rural Economic Development Service funding criteria, click here.