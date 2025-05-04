Spallumcheen's Horse Drawn Okanagan is hosting a special Mother's Day event

Photo: Horse Drawn Okanagan Horse Drawn Okanagan is hosting a special Mother's Day event.

This Mother’s Day, make sure to get your mom a nice card and some flowers, but also treat her to a special event.

Spallumcheen's Horse Drawn Okanagan is offering an intimate event of tea, sweet treats, live music, and of course, six stunning Clydesdale horses.

Guests will be welcomed by the heavy draft horses John, Doc, Jack, Sunny, Piper and Jasper.

They magnificent animals are a sight to behold, weighing between 1750 - 1900lbs each, and it’s an arms reach to pat their soft, pink noses.

They are curious and affectionate by nature and enjoy meeting people.

“When we do events with the public, whether it’s sleigh rides or wedding carriage rides, people want to meet the horses and see them up close. That’s how they connect with our horses. A wagon ride is always good fun, but to be able to stand beside and pet them gives people a different experience. That’s what our Mother’s Day event is all about,” said Kelly MacIntosh, event co-ordinator.

There will be a long table set alongside the row of stabled horses to sit and enjoy a variety of teas. Each guest will receive a decorated vanilla and chocolate cupcake made by Cakey Bakey in Vernon, a variety of homemade cookies, a sample bag of savoury nuts from Rancho Vignola, all while celebrating mothers, grandmothers, and anyone who enjoys being in the company of horses.

Guests will also enjoy a live violin performance by a student of the Vernon Community Music School.

There will also be a vintage inspired photo wall to take pictures of the special day.

Willow the donkey will also be there, wearing her floral crown to greet newcomers to the farm. Guests are invited to dress up, wear a derby hat or tweed jacket.

The best dressed guest will be given a hanging basket. New this year, guests can purchase local honey from Armstrong Apiaries, pottery from Laurel’s Boutique, teacup arrangements by Silk Flowers by Sue and Horse Drawn Okanagan Cookbooks as a gift for mom or treat for anyone.

There are two seating times - 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11.

Tickets are $45 per person and pre-registration is required. Space is limited to 24 guests at each seating. The venue is wheelchair accessible and there is parking for shuttles available at the entrance.

The event is located at 4735 Grandview Flats Rd North, Spallumcheen.

For more information and to purchase tickets, contact MacIntosh at 250-540-7344, or email [email protected].