Vernon's Enterprize Challenge celebrating 10 years

Photo: Community Futures 2015 Enterprize Challenge winners Bernie and Maylene Ramis of Rollin’ Spring Rolls.

In 2015, the seeds of the Enterprize Challenge were sown.

Blossoming from a successful experience with a Youth Dragon's Den program, Leigha Horsfield, executive director of Community Futures North Okanagan, recognized something was missing in the local entrepreneurial landscape.

Aspiring business owners possessed innovative ideas but often lacked the guidance and support to transform those concepts into viable business plans and ultimately, thriving enterprises.

Stepping up to fill this vital gap in the North Okanagan, the Enterprize Challenge was born.

Among the first entrepreneurs to apply for Enterprize Challenge in 2015 was Amy Kermociev, Orchard Green Farms; Bernie & Maylene Ramis, Rollin’ Spring Rolls; Marc Pilon, Trinity Valley Hops; Mark Kemper, Kemper & Sons Artisan Millwork and Nancy Wilde, JuiceBox Tool Box.

The early commitment from sponsors like Vantage One Credit Union, the City of Vernon, Sun FM Radio Station, Nixon Wenger, KPMG, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Real Focus Business Consulting and Sproing Creative in 2015 clearly demonstrated the strong belief in the Enterprize Challenge's potential within the local business community.

Mitchal Derksen, founder of Agile BK, is a testament to this. In 2018, Mitchal had just moved back to Vernon and was starting his business. Recognizing that the Okanagan business scene thrives on connections, Mitchal joined the Enterprize Challenge primarily to build a local network.

Reflecting on his pitching experience, Mitchal, a self-described "fairly comfortable public speaker" and "pretty good storyteller," admitted, “I was caught off by the nerves that I felt when I was presenting... I remember getting up in front of judges and just butterflies.”

Overcoming his nerves, Mitchal found Enterprize Challenge was a great way to meet new people and receive valuable mentorship. His positive experience led him to return as a mentor for three consecutive years, from 2019 to 2021, sharing his insights with new cohorts of entrepreneurs.

Now, in 2025, the story has come full circle. Agile BK has stepped up as the title sponsor for the Enterprize Challenge, a powerful demonstration of the program's lasting influence and the success stories it has helped to create.

In 2015, the first pitches took place within the familiar walls of the Community Futures North Okanagan offices in downtown Vernon. After these initial pitches, the judges chose a winner and the awards ceremony was planned for a separate date – and location.

The Vernon Recreation Centre provided the perfect spot for both the trade show element – Enterprize Challenge participants were given booth space to market their products and services – as well as a stage for the 2015 Awards Ceremony. And the winner of Enterprize Challenge in 2015? Well, that would be Bernie & Maylene Ramis of Rollin’ Spring Rolls.

The public is welcome to join Community Futures North Okanagan for the 10th annual Enterprize Challenge presented by Agile BK. The event will take place on Thursday, May 8th, 2025 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre. More information is available here.

Jenna Kiesman is the Marketing & Community Engagement Liaison at Community Futures North Okanagan.