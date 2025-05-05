Vernon's North Okanagan Friendship Centre will be hosting a Red Dress Day event today

Photo: File photo Alyssa Miller plants a red flower at the North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society's Red Dress Day in Vernon last year.

Today is Red Dress Day in Canada, a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples.

People are encouraged to hang a red dress in front of their home or business in honour of those who have been lost.

The North Okanagan Friendship Centre will be hosting a Red Dress Day gathering today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The centre is located at 2904-29th Ave., in Vernon's downtown core.

The roots of Red Dress Day can be traced back to the art project of Canadian Métis artist Jaime Black.

In 2010, Black initiated the “REDress Project” as a visual reminder of the staggering number of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada. Black hung red dresses in public spaces, from trees to lamp posts, creating a stark contrast against the landscape, evoking both sorrow and resilience.

What started as an art installation soon morphed into a movement. Indigenous peoples, allies and advocates across Canada and beyond embraced the symbolic red dress as a rallying cry for awareness and action.

Red Dress Day emerged as an annual event, bringing people together to honour the lives lost and demand justice for the victims and their families.

According to Amnesty International, Indigenous women make up 16 per cent of all femicide victims and 11 per cent of all missing women.

Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples are also six times more likely to be murdered than their non-Indigenous counterparts. These high rates of violence have drawn widespread expressions of concern from national and international human rights authorities, which have repeatedly called for Canada to address the problem.

However, nearly four years after the release of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and two years following the release of the National Action Plan, only two of the 231 Calls for Justice have been implemented, while an implementation timeline has yet to be released.