Sunday is the final free fishing day in Vernon's Polson Park pond

For more than 25 years, the Kalamalka Fly Fishers club has been hosting a free fishing weekend at Vernon's Polson Park.

But this weekend will be the last time.

Every spring, the club cleans and stocks the Polson Park Pond with hundreds of rainbow trout from Fresh Water Fisheries which children can then catch.

However, the City of Vernon creek naturalization project will see the pond removed this year and the end of the free fishing weekend.

For some children it is the first fish they have ever caught. Club president Perry Wainwright said that is one of the reasons they have been doing it for so many years.

“We know how exciting that is when you see the kid catch their first fish,” Wainwright said. “They jump up and down and sometimes they lose the fish again.”

Each young angler is allowed to take home two fish.

Club members are on hand to provide their expert assistant and for those without a fishing rod, they can borrow one from the club.

Wainwright said the club is looking at other possible locations to hold the event, but there are no firm plans on where it could be in the future.

He admits hosting the last free fishing weekend is an emotional time for many club members who put a lot of effort and expense into the event for many years.

But for those wanting to cast a line, there is still time.

“We are going to be open today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Wainwright said. “We've got a lot of prizes – tackle boxes and several fishing rods.”

