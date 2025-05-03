Multiple homes burned at RV park south of Oyama Saturday morning

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

Mulitple homes were completely destroyed during a large fire at Wood Lake Terrace RV and Campground near Oyama early Saturday morning.

The fire began at about 4 a.m. and one witness said crews weren't able to get the large blaze under control until after 6 a.m.

Park resident Jon Thibert said the fire started in one mobile home, but spread to others before fire crews arrived. It's not clear how many homes were impacted.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 6:35 a.m.

A large structure fire burned just south of Oyama in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The fire began at about 4 a.m. at the Wood Lake Terrace RV and Campground, at 14814 Pelmewash Parkway. A resident in the area said the local fire department showed up a short time later and appeared to have the fire under control by just after 6 a.m.

Video from the scene shows large flames in the RV park, but it's not clear exactly what burned.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions during the fire and the smoke could be seen from far across the region.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.