Large fire burned at RV park south of Oyama Saturday morning

A large structure fire burned just south of Oyama in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The fire began at about 4 a.m. at the Wood Lake Terrace RV and Campground, at 14814 Pelmewash Parkway. A resident in the area said the local fire department showed up a short time later and appeared to have the fire under control by just after 6 a.m.

Video from the scene shows large flames in the RV park, but it's not clear exactly what burned.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions during the fire and the smoke could be seen from far across the region.

