Springfield Road in Coldstream to temporarily close at Highway 6 intersection

Photo: File photo Coldstream says road work should take 10 days to complete.

Springfield Road in Coldstream will be closed at Highway 6 intersection from tomorrow until May 16.

Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit Highway 6 via Springfield Road from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Commercial vehicles are to use Hill Drive while all other traffic can detour around work by using Park Lane and Petworth Road.