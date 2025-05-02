Vernon ultra athlete has started the swimming portion of the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca

Photo: Facebook Shanda Hill has started the swimming portion of the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca.

Shanda Hill is once again testing the limits of human endurance.

The Vernon ultra athlete is taking part in her second Deca race of the year.

After completing the South Africa Deca just a few weeks ago, Hill headed half way around the world for the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca.

A Deca consists of 10 full Iron-distance triathlons and includes 38 kilometres of swimming, 1,800 kilometres of biking, and 422 kilometres of running.

And today, Hill hit the pool to start the swimming portion of the gruelling event.

“The entire course is contained within the club. Athletes will swim in a 50-metre pool, bike on a private closed circuit, and run loops around the lake. The course is set at sea level and designed for speed. This is where records are broken,” Jacs, Shanda's manager, wrote in post on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page prior to going to Brazil with Hill.

“What makes this event even more significant is the competition. Shanda is once again the only female on the starting line, racing against nine of the top male ultra-triathletes in the world. It is a strong field, and the pressure is real. This is not just about endurance. It is about consistency, mental toughness, and the ability to perform day after day without a break.”

The Brazil Ultra Tri is hailed as a highlight of the international triathlon calendar.

Jacs said the race is massive not only because of the distance, but because of the format: sleep is limited, nutrition has to be dialled in, recovery happens while still moving and the slightest mistake can cost everything.

Hill, who already holds the title of the only person on the planet to complete three double Deca races, has her sights set on another record: the most iron-distance races completed in a single year.

The record is 48 iron-distance races in a calendar year. Hill aims to complete 51 iron-distance races in 2025, blowing the men's record out of the water. To do this, Hill must compete in eight races on three continents.

She's planning to complete the Brazil race before heading to Germany in June for the Double Ultra Triathlon.

Hill is now a full-time athlete and looking for sponsors to help her achieve her goals.

For more information on Hill and how to sponsor her endeavours, visit her website.