Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee student's voted Tory in mock-federal election

Photo: The Canadian Press An official Elections Canada ballot box is shown in a Canadian Press file photo. Students would have set up voting stations mirroring official polling stations.

As voters across the country cast ballots in last week's federal election so too did students, for educational purposes – including those in the Vernon School District.

According to Student Vote Canada, students in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding's mock election would have would have cast their ballots the same way of-age voters did. Votes from the 17 participating schools in the riding show students would have elected Conservative Scott Anderson, who took the riding in the real election.

"I'm extremely proud that I won the student vote in this riding. In some sense it's just as important to me as winning the general election," said Anderson on his Facebook page.

Student Vote Canada is run in partnership with Elections Canada to give students first-hand democratic experience rather than reading about it in a textbook.

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding had 21 schools request ballots and 17 schools took part and sent data to the student vote.

Out of those 17 schools, all but two of them elected Scott Anderson with the Conservative party in their mock election. Both W.L. Seaton Secondary School and Beairsto Elementary cast more ballots for Anna Warwick Sears with the Liberal party.

While most schools had a fairly close gap between the Conservatives and Liberals with the NDP and Green candidates getting less support, similar to the actual election results, there were notable exceptions.

Vernon Christian School threw its support behind the Tory candidate giving Anderson 80 per cent of their mock ballots.

Nakusp Elementary had a fairly even vote split amongst all four candidates: Anderson with 28.05 per cent, Warwick Sears with 19.51 per cent, NDP’s Leah Main with 26.83 per cent and Green party’s Blair Visscher with 25.61 per cent.