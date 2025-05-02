Photo: Pixabay Some Spallumcheen residents on boil water notice

An unexpected water main break has Spallumcheen residents serviced by the Larkin Water Service on boil water notice.

The Township of Spalllumcheen said staff are responding to the water main break and the boil water notice was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The notice will remain until Interior Health is satisfied with water quality testing.

Residents on notice should follow the centre for disease control recommendations for water usage: