Some Spallumcheen residents on boil water notice
An unexpected water main break has Spallumcheen residents serviced by the Larkin Water Service on boil water notice.
The Township of Spalllumcheen said staff are responding to the water main break and the boil water notice was issued out of an abundance of caution.
The notice will remain until Interior Health is satisfied with water quality testing.
Residents on notice should follow the centre for disease control recommendations for water usage:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
- Bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
- If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.
- Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.
- Use caution when bathing babies and young children.
- Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.
- Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if he water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 66 C, or the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
- Sanitize all baby bottles.