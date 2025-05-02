Curtis Sagmoen was a suspect in the disappearance of Shuswap resident Nicole Bell

Photo: RCMP There is still no sign of Nicole Bell since she was reported missing in September 2017.

The mother of a missing Shuswap woman has confirmed Curtis Sagmoen was a suspect in her disappearance.

Nicole Bell was last seen in Sicamous on Sept. 2, 2017.

According to the Cold Case BC Facebook page, her cell phone was discovered in Salmon Arm, but there was no sign of the 31-year-old mother of three.

Her mother, Jane Aubertin, said she has known for some time Sagmoen was considered a suspect in her daughter's disappearance, but did not make that information public until Sagmoen's passing.

Sagmoen died at the Tiki Motel in Vernon. His death became known to the public on April 11.

While Sagmoen has convictions for assaulting sex workers, Aubertin stressed her daughter was not involved in the sex trade.

Despite her daughter being missing for almost eight years, Aubertin said there is nothing new from RCMP in the missing person's case.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP form comment.

Bell is one of three women who went missing from the North Okanagan-Shuswap area around the same time.

Deanna Wertz was reported missing from her Yankee Flats home and has not been heard from since July, 2016.

Enderby resident Caitlin Potts, was last seen Feb. 22, 2016.

Ashley Simpson went missing from the Yankee Flats area in May 2016 and her remains were found in December 2021 in the Salmon Arm area.

Her ex-boyfriend, Derek Favell, had been charged with second-degree murder.

Traci Genereaux was reported missing May 29, 2017 from Vernon.

Her remains were found at a farm on Salmon River Road Oct. 21, 2017 after a large-scale RCMP search of the property.

Sagmoen was living on the farm where the teen's remains were found, but he was never charged in her death.

Sagmoen has never been charged in relation to any of the missing women.