Vernon Community Dialysis Unit set to begin seeing patients Monday

More dialysis patients will get the care they need at the new Vernon Community Dialysis Unit.

Located in the Vernon Square, #400-4400 32nd St., the $5.1-million unit will begin seeing patients on Monday.

Dialysis patient Al Christian said the biggest change he noticed is “it's not like going to the hospital. There's colours on the wall, there are colours everywhere in here. It just makes it more welcoming and a more relaxed.”

And that was one of the goals of the new facility said Diane Shendruk, Interior Health VP of clinical operations.

“The environment is so important,” Shendruk said at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

The previous facility was smaller and more cramped. More space at the new centre will benefit not only the patients, but staff as well.

The old facility would allow for 8,000 patient visits annually, but the new facility will bump that number up to 14,000. The facility has room for 15 patients with the potential to increase to 18 units, up from nine at the old site.

Shendruk said some patients will still have to be treated at Vernon Jubilee Hospital or Kamloops and Kelowna depending a variety of health factors. People will also go to the new facility for training on how to perform home dialysis. Until now, they had to go the hospital for that training.

“As a registered nurse and MLA, I know how life-changing and life saving access to dialysis care can be for people living with chronic kidney disease,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “That’s why I’m so proud to see this new facility opening its doors to patients."

The new facility also has ceiling lifts to assist nursing staff in providing dialysis treatment to patients with mobility challenges, as well as droplet-precaution rooms that meet infection prevention and control standards to provide treatment for people with communicable diseases.

Each dialysis station will be equipped with a ceiling-mounted radiant heater to accommodate patients with kidney disease who are more sensitive to cold due to vascular disease.

The VJH Foundation also donated $95,000 to the facility for patient lockers, wall murals, additional furniture, emotional support pet beds, bariatric hemodialysis chairs, and enhancements to the waiting room and hybrid rooms.

