City of Armstrong increases water restrictions amid spring runoff

Photo: Pixabay Water is reduced under stage 2 water restrictions in Armstrong.

The City of Armstrong is implementing water restrictions due to increased turbidity in Fortune Creek.

In a news release issued Friday, the city said spring runoff is causing the turbidity and forcing a temporary switch to the city’s well water supply.

Armstrong is now is stage 2 water restrictions, the next step above normal, and compliance with measures is mandatory for all residents in the following areas:

City of Armstrong

Pleasant Valley WaterWorks District

Round Prairie Waterworks District

Highland Park Waterworks District

Stardell Waterworks District

Silver Star Waterworks District

Lansdowne Waterworks Districts

Residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water

Watering is reduced to twice a week, for addresses ending in 00 through 49 those are Tuesdays and Saturdays, and addresses 50 through 99 it’s Mondays and Wednesdays.

Manual irrigation is allowed between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m., and automated irrigation is allowed for a maximum of three hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on designated days.

Handheld watering is allowed at any time.

More detailed information on restrictions can be found here.

Stage 2 restrictions are effective immediately, the city will inform residents when normal restrictions return.