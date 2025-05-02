City of Armstrong increases water restrictions amid spring runoff

The City of Armstrong is implementing water restrictions due to increased turbidity in Fortune Creek.
In a news release issued Friday, the city said spring runoff is causing the turbidity and forcing a temporary switch to the city’s well water supply.
Armstrong is now is stage 2 water restrictions, the next step above normal, and compliance with measures is mandatory for all residents in the following areas:
- City of Armstrong
- Pleasant Valley WaterWorks District
- Round Prairie Waterworks District
- Highland Park Waterworks District
- Stardell Waterworks District
- Silver Star Waterworks District
- Lansdowne Waterworks Districts
- Residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water
Watering is reduced to twice a week, for addresses ending in 00 through 49 those are Tuesdays and Saturdays, and addresses 50 through 99 it’s Mondays and Wednesdays.
Manual irrigation is allowed between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m., and automated irrigation is allowed for a maximum of three hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on designated days.
Handheld watering is allowed at any time.
More detailed information on restrictions can be found here.
Stage 2 restrictions are effective immediately, the city will inform residents when normal restrictions return.