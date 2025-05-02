Price of petrol on the rise in Thompson Okanagan

Photo: Pexels It was nice while it lasted, but the price of petrol is on the rise.

It was nice while it lasted, but the price of petrol is on the rise.

Following the pre-election elimination of the carbon tax, a litre of gas in Vernon went as low as 127.9 at area Super Save stations.

The majority of stations settled at 129.9, some of the lowest prices the region has seen in years.

But as the weather warms up, the price of gas goes up and according to gasbuddy.com, the price at the pump has gone up by at least 10-cents a litre, and even more at some Vernon stations.

Super Save is selling the liquid gold for 139.9, while most other stations have settled at 141.9.

And once again, Petro Can has posted the biggest increase at 147.9.

The price of petrol ranges widely in Kelowna according to the online gas-price tracker.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Centex and Super Save Gas stations on Highway 33 and the Canco on Old Okanagan Highway were at a mere 129.9 cents a litre.

From there, the price ranges from 131.9 all the way up to 147.9.

In Penticton the majority of stations are sitting at 133.9 while the majority of stations in Kamloops are at the 147.9 mark, with the Costco station coming in at 135.9.

And despite having a region-specific transportation tax, the price at some Vancouver area stations are almost on par with the Thompson Okanagan at 148.9.

However, GasBuddy is reporting several stations are charging 162.9 cents a litre.

And as usual, B.C.'s Alberta cousins are paying a lot less with the Calgary Costco coming in at 112.9 cents a litre.

The majority of stations are at 121.9.