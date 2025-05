Photo: Pixabay Boil water notice for the Rise, Okanagan Hills community's now over

The Regional District of North Okanagan rescinded a boil water notice for the Rise and Okanagan Hills community's in Vernon.

Bacterial testing results have come back clear and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.

The notice issued on April 29 came after a power outage caused a loss of pressure for pumps at a nearby station.