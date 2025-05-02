City of Vernon holds Day of Remembrance and Mourning

Photo: Mike Howell A memorial of flowers continued to grow in Vancouver to honour the 11 victims and dozens of injured in the Lapu Lapu Day Festival attack.

Today, the City of Vernon will join the province in observing as a Day of Remembrance and Mourning for the victims of the tragic vehicle attack during the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver on April 26.

The attack resulted in the loss of 11 lives and left dozens more injured.

Residents are encouraged to participate in this solemn day by observing a moment of silence at 11 a.m., to reflect on the lives lost.

“This day of remembrance is also an opportunity for the Vernon community to come together and recognize the contributions the victims made to their communities and the province,” the city said in a press release.

Flags at City Hall will be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims.