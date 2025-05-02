Vernon Comic Con back for biggest year yet

Ben Low-On

Vernon Comic Con is coming back for its seventh year on Saturday and the 2025 edition will be the biggest yet.

The event will be held in the Vernon Recreation centre as usual and has expanded to include the Vernon Curling Rink as well.

“We noticed that there were more people that wanted to participate. We wanted more activities as well as a games room. So we needed more things,” said Vernon Comic Con Producer, Peter Kaz.

Comic Con brings together fans of movies, tv shows, gaming and more together for one day to celebrate the love of comics.

“They can be three years old, or could be 93 years old. We've seen it all, so there's no prerequisite,” Kaz told Castanet.

Photo opportunities are available with the 501st Legion from Star Wars. Special appearances will be made by cosplayers as well as James Lloyd, the comic book artist for Futurama and the Simpsons.

“There’s just so much to see and do,” said Kaz.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 3. Admission is $10, and kids 12-and-under get in for free.