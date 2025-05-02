Man fined $1 for killing pregnant moose in 2023

Photo: Pixabay Man fined $1 and ordered to may donation after killing pregnant moose in 2023.

A man was fined $1 and ordered to make a $4,500 donation for killing a pregnant moose in the bush by his Cherryville home in 2023.

Willem Tuijtel, 33, was in Vernon Provincial court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of killing wildlife outside of open season.

Court heard the incident took place on March 17, 2023, outside of open season which Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said was Nov. 1 to 15 in that area that year.

BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) was notified on March 20, 2023 that Tuijtel had killed a moose outside of open season. The next day, officers inspected the area and found a drag trail leading back to Tuijtel’s home and a gut pile.

“The gut pile also contained ammunition casings and the fetus of an unborn moose, indicating that it was a cow moose that was pregnant at the time of being shot,” said Fras.

COS searched the property and found the dead moose, a gun and ammunition matching casings found in the gut pile.

Tuijtel told officers he’d been target shooting with his children on Crown land near his home and killed the moose which had appeared injured.

Conservation officers found a break on the moose’s leg, but that it appeared fresh implying the moose was not injured before being shot. Tuijtel did not report the kill to the COS and shared the illegal moose meat with another family.

Tuijtel was fined $1 and ordered to donate $4,499 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund by June 30, 2027.

He’s prohibited form hunting for two years, must give up the firearm used to kill the moose and will need to retake the Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education course.