Rally for missing and murdered indigenous women held in Enderby by Splatsin Nation

It is one of the nation's darkest shadows stretching from Coast to Coast.

Hundreds of women have gone missing in Canada, but they are not forgotten and justice is still be sought for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirited People.

Jody Leon, of Splatsin in the North Okanagan, organized a rally Thursday at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby to push for more action to find those missing women.

Some 200 people attended the rally that began with traditional drumming and dancing before several speakers took the microphone.

Leon said the rally was a “historic” event in the ongoing quest for closure and justice.

Leon said what she calls the Interior Salish gathering brought representatives from 35 nations “which has not happened since the 1800s.”

Another historic milestone at the rally was an Indigenous government and the City of Enderby working together to advocate for missing women with a special focus on local missing Indigenous women Deanna Wertz and Caitlin Potts.

“That has never happened before when an Indigenous government and a municipal government have joined forces (for the missing women),” Leon said.

A renewed search for the two women is planned for June 21, National Indigenous People's Day.

Leon said high-level members of government, Indigenous leaders and others also attended the rally via Zoom.

Leon said the rally is “vital because as the Interior Salish we were not invited to go to the national inquiry so for the very first time women will be rising to tell the story about their families.”

Calling it “Canada's dirty secret,” Leon said the ongoing saga and heartache of missing women “is a huge issue. What we as Indigenous women have known is our women are actively hunted by serial killers.”

Leon said it is happening in every part of the country referencing the search for Indigenous women in the Winnipeg landfill and the Willy Picton murders.

For more information on MMIWG2S, click here.

Thursday's rally took place just days before Red Dress Day on May 5, the National Day of remembrance to honour the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirited People.