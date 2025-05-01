Vernon high school students showcase scholarship projects tonight

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Grade 12 student Nia, in 2024, with her sustainable clothing project

Vernon high school students will be showcasing projects up for scholarships tonight and tomorrow at the rec centre.

The Vernon School District said 50 Grade 12 students will be presenting their projects for a chance to win one of several $1,250 post-secondary tuition scholarships from the Ministry of Education.

Students have been working on projects with a sponsor teacher.

“These projects offer students a unique chance to personalize their learning by identifying and exploring areas of interest. They then get to share their knowledge and talents with the community,” said Luke Friesen with the school district.

The event is free for the public to attend and takes place tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310 37th Ave.

The district says one project will be performed at Kalamalka Secondary School on Wednesday April 30 at 6 p.m.