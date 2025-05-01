Water shut off for some Spallumcheen residents for repair

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Larkin Cross Road residents in Spallumcheen will be without water on May 2 as repairs are done.

Some residents in Spallumcheen will have their water shut off tomorrow to fix a water main break.

In a news release, the Township of Spallumcheen said residents on Larkin Cross Road, west of Rogers Foods, and connected to the Larkin Local Area Service will have water shut off.

The shutdown will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2.

Once the repair is complete, the system will be flushed, and affected customers are encouraged to run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

Larkin Cross Road will be down to alternating single lane traffic and the public is asked to follow traffic control, personnel and signage in place.

People with questions can call the public works department at (250) 546-3013.