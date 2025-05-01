Armstrong-Spallumcheen pool exploring better disability parking options

Photo: dotheokanagan.com Armstrong pool looking to expand disability access.

Armstrong recreation is exploring options to provide better disability parking options to its pool after one wheelchair-using resident voiced their concern.

In a letter submitted to the RDNO a resident suggested parking be made available closer to the Armstrong-Spallumcheen pool to avoid a long journey for wheelchair users. Currently, the main entrance to the pool is up steps meaning any mobility challenged people would need to use the pool entrance which is difficult to do alone.

General manager of Armstrong recreation, Lars Larsen, said he’s looking for feedback on how to improve accessibility. Larsen has asked for suggestions from the Rick Hansen Foundation, a group aiming to better access for people with disabilities, and the Regional District of North Okanagan accessibility committee.

The resident suggested adding disabled parking closer to the pool in the park area, but Larsen said the area is currently an emergency access point for emergency vehicles.

Expanding accessibility to the pool is still in early stages and Larsen said he’s still waiting for feedback from how best to provide accessibility if possible.

The matter will be before the RDNO inter-municipal accessibility advisory committee meeting on May 6.

RDNO recently completed a district-wide survey asking for feedback on how to improve accessibility at municipal services.