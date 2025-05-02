Silverstar Brewing fined for serving a minor in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Silverstar Brewing must pay $7,000 for serving a minor without asking for ID.

Silverstar Brewing in Vernon needs to pay $7,000 after accidentally serving alcohol to a minor.

According to a ruling by the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, a bartender served a 17-year-old beer without asking for ID on Dec. 4, 2024.

The incident was part of a compliance inspection at various establishments in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby where minors hired by BC Liquor Branch ask to be served.

The teenager was served a Blueberry Vanilla Ale with 4.8% alc/vol content at about 8:20 p.m. by a bartender trainee who’d worked at Silverstar Brewing for two months.

The bartender was immediately fired.

Silverstar’s liquor license allows minors accompanied by parents or guardians in the pub until 10 p.m., but the pub policy stops admitting minors at 8 p.m.

Silverstar testified it takes the breach seriously and is using the breach as an opportunity to improve its practices, including bettering staff training on identifying minors.

An ruling found the pub has a clean compliance record and no previous breaches, and imposed a $7,000 fine to be paid by May 29. Silverstar must also prominently display signage notifying the public about the fine.

Castanet reached out to SilverStar Brewing for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.