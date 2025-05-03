Crankworx Summer Series returning to Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort in August

Some of the best mountain bike riders in the world will be at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort this August for the Crankworx Summer Series.

The four-day mountain bike festival runs from Aug. 1 to 4 and will see the return of the Dual Slalom event and the Freeride Mountain Bike (FMB) Gold Level Women's Slopestyle, which comes back for the second year running.

“Crankworx is always a highlight on our event calendar, and we can’t wait to bring world class biking back to the Okanagan for another summer,” said communications and PR specialist Megan Sutherland.

“We are especially excited to have the dual slalom race back this summer and to host for the second year running the women’s event in the FMB Gold Level Women's Slopestyle, it really is going to be something quite special.”

The full SilverStar schedule features a number of events, including the Rheeder Slopestyle in the FMB Gold Level Men’s & Women's Slopestyle with the course designed by local athlete Brett Rheeder, Dual Slalom events as well as Pump Track challenges and the BC/Canada/UCI Continental Cup Downhill events.

The festival showcases some of the world’s best biking across several multi-discipline events for all levels and ages, as well as celebrating the mountain bike community through free live music, art, culture and food.

“It's going to be an action-packed weekend filled with big air fast berms, and some of the world’s best riders,” Sutherland says.

“This is the weekend of the year to rub shoulders the world’s best top ranked mountain bikers, right here on our doorstep and it’s all free to watch."

“If there is one weekend to be at SilverStar this summer, this is the weekend.”

Registration for athletes is now open, click here to register and to see the weekend schedule.

Slopestyle athlete announcement, full course and spectator information is to come.

The resort plans to kick off their 31st year of summer operations with several updates to popular trails for riders from their tentative opening date of Friday, June 20.

The resort is opening a new campground this summer, moving their extended play days to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and extending the season until Sept. 21.