Vernon's Amber Wetherill is using her "geek" to help other women

Amber Wetherill of Your Friendly Dev wants to be your new “Techie Bestie.”

Wetherill is one of five finalists in the Community Futures of North Okanagan Enterprize Challenge.

Presented by AgileBK, the 10th annual Enterprize Challenge will culminate in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 8.

Your Friendly Dev offers people-first software development and tech consulting to local small businesses and non-profits in the North Okanagan.

“Backed by technical expertise and a passion for empowering others, YFD helps clients get seen online, streamline their systems, and build confidence with tech that works for you,” said a post on the Enterprize Challenge website.

Amber founded Your Friendly Dev after seeing a gap for women and other underserved entrepreneurs wanting help with their websites, SEO, tech strategy and more.

She uses her “geek” for good to empower our local businesses to use tech effectively, save time, and solve those pain points.

“Examples of other services they will offer include: technical audits, software training, change management, technical liaising, and more – all with a friendly approach. Whether clients need full implementation or just a hand with the tricky parts, YFD meets them where they are and helps them move forward,” the post said.

“With a commitment to kindness, quality and innovation, Your Friendly Dev is built to be the go-to tech partner for small businesses at every stage of growth — local, trusted and ready to help.”

Pitches start at 6 p.m. with the winners announced before the finale ends at 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.