From the pasture to your plate, Kaitlyne Peden and Sweetpea Farms wants to bring quality meat products, to the North Okanagan.

Peden is one of five finalists in the Community Futures of North Okanagan Enterprize Challenge.

Presented by AgileBK, the 10th annual Enterprize Challenge will culminate in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 8.

Sweetpea Farms is a small-scale, family-owned farm, just a stone’s throw from Vernon, dedicated to bringing you the finest quality meat and meat products, raised right here in our fields with the utmost care and respect.

“For Kaitlyne, it’s more than just farming; it’s a commitment to our local community, to ethical animal husbandry, and to the pride that comes with knowing exactly where your food comes from. Kaitlyne specializes in pasture-raised pigs and poultry, and we’re excited to share that cattle will be joining our happy farm family soon,” said a post on the Enterprize Challenge website.

“And Sweetpea Farms’ dedication goes beyond the animals themselves. Kaitlyne is also passionate when educating others about animal care and sustainable farming, especially how caring for our land to ensures its health and vitality for generations to come.”

Pitches start at 6 p.m. with the winners announced before the finale ends at 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.